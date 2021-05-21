Bowling Green - Ralph H. Cline, age 92, passed away May 20, 2021. He was born in Holland, KY and was a graduate of Allen County High.
Ralph was a Navy Veteran who served aboard Destroyer USS Johnston, Newport, Rhode Island as a store keeper. He attended Bowling Green Business University, Eastern Kentucky University, graduate of Southern Police University Louisville, Kentucky, and the F.B.I. National Academy in Washington, D.C.
Ralph was employed by the Kentucky State Police in 1951. After graduating from the State Police Academy he was assigned to the Dry Ridge Post and with promotions became Commander before transferring to the Henderson Post. He also served as Commander of the Madisonville and Bowling Green Post retiring as Captain from the Bowling Green Post.
Ralph is preceeded in death by his parents Hubert and Sarah Cline; his wife Lois Cline of sixty five years; brother Bruce; and sisters Myrtle and Patty. He is survived by one son Gary Eckhardt of Bowling Green; granddaughter Allyson Snow of Holden, MA; three great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; one sister Shirley Felts; and two brothers Bobby Cline and Mickey Cline.
Ralph's wishes were to be cremated. Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.