Bowling Green - Ralph W. Isbell, 82 of Bowling Green died Friday, June 25, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Elvis and Dorothy Hewitt Isbell. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Boyd Isbell; his daughter Tammy Isbell; a brother, Halious Isbell; two sisters, Betty Reynolds and Doris King. Ralph was a line operator at Holley Automotive and a farmer. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, canoeing and gardening.
His survivors include his companion, Sheila Boyd; step children, Craig Runner (Jen), Jackie Harris, Tonya Brooks, Ashley Boyd; several grandchildren, his sister, Shirley Brown; brother-in-law, Pete Reynolds; step sisters and brothers, Linda, Clara Belle, Ray, Bobby, Charles, Jim and John David Goad; several nieces and nephews; special friends who thought of him like a dad, Derek Thacker and Lonnie Herman.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.