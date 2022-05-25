Newburgh - Randel Baxter, 77, of Newburgh peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born February 26, 1945 in Beaver Dam, KY to the late Walter and McToka (Lyon) Baxter.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a master carpenter by trade. He loved all animals.
Randel was preceded in death by his brother, David "Butch" Baxter and sisters, Irene Jones and Pleasie Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Baxter; children, Renee Kellum, David Baxter (Lea Ann), Miranda Johnson (Michael) and Jeremey Davis (Alison); grandchildren, Lucas Kellum (Abbey), Riley Baxter, Caleb Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Jayden Rose Johnson, Nanthaniel Johnson, and Easton Davis, sister, Sue Dezern, sisters-in-laws; brothers-in-laws and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank April Baker, Angie Evans and Jodie Dillingham of Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Alexander East Chapel, 2115 Lincoln Ave. Evansville, IN, officiated by Chaplain Therese Hawkins. Family and friends may visit Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chemo Buddies, 6521 Greencove Ave., Evansville, IN 47715 or PAWS, PO Box 115, Newburgh, IN 47630.
