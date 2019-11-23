Bowling Green, KY - Randle G. Pruett, 86, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Randle was a native of Warren Co. and born August 10, 1933. He was preceded in death by his first wife Frances Pruett of 54 years, three sisters Olean Raymer, Moez Young and Avanell (Peggy) Simpson, six brothers Fred, Estel, Ruel, Herman, James and Paul Pruett also a brother-in-law David Utley. Randle was a former employee of Pet Milk Co., he was a home builder with brother Estel for over 30 years. He had a great love for horses and he was a loving father, brother, husband, grandfather and friend to many. Randle was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife Rita (Miller) Pruett, two sons Randy Pruett (Kathy) and Eric Pruett and one daughter Rhonda Utley all of Bowling Green. Two sisters Victoria Jackson (L. W.), Gerry Utley and brother Marvin Pruett (Jonell) all of Bowling Green. Four precious grandchildren Joanna Ballard (Brent), Cory James (Brittany), Chase James (Megan) and Blake Pruett, Eight precious great-grandchildren Gavin Ballard, Logan Ballard, Zak James, Zaily James, Cora James, Anna Grace Ballard, Iris James, and Zinley James. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.