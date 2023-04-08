SMITHS GROVE – Randy D. East, 60 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, April 6, 2023 at his residence The Warren County native was a son of the late Wallace and Beatrice Renick East.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Jerry East.
Randy was employed at the Medical Center Courier Service, he was a self employed painter and former employee of Willamette Industries. He was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and attended Hillvue Heights. Randy was always smiling and wanting to make things easier on others. He also had a sense of humor and would pass along some pranks when he could.
His survivors include his wife of 39 years Anita Plumlee East; a sister, Rita Holley (Bill); a brother, Rickey East (Chris); several nieces and nephews; two aunts, Patricia McCombs and Charlene Smith; his much beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family and co-workers. Also his furbaby Charlie Boy.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m-12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family request donations be made to one of his passions the Humane Society, 1925 Old Louisville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101
