Bowling Green - Randy McClure, age 63 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away November 28, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. Mr. McClure was born August 21, 1957 to the late Charles Walter and Pauline Martin McClure.
He honorably served in the 101st Airborne in the United States Army in Korea and was a retired Police Captain from U.S.D.O.D at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marla McClure; a son, Nicholas McClure; a sister, Sharon Reu (Bob); a brother, Chuck McClure (Donna); one granddaughter, Allyson McClure; and four nieces and nephews, Aaron Rue, Ryan Rue, Craig McClure, and Kim McClure (Jackson).
There will be private services at this time with burial to take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.