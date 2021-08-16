Bowling Green, KY – Mrs. Raquel Denise Reynolds, age 49, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at her residence. Raquel was born in Henderson, KY to Roger and Kathy Cook who survive. Raquel was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Luster and Wanda Freeland, and paternal grandparents, Ezra and Dethel Cook. Besides her parents, Raquel is also survived by her loving husband of 8 beautiful years, James Reynolds, their children; Steven Bowden, James Reynolds Jr., Matthew Reynolds, and Kaitlyn Bowden, grandchildren, Gabriel, Noah and Isiah Reynolds, Destiny and Penelope Kuvac, and Alaina Bowden, sisters, Tracy Loveless, and Stephanie Rafferty, 2 nieces and 1 nephew and a host of cousins. Raquel enjoyed watching Nascar, going fishing and snuggling up to her sweet fur-baby, Cody. She was beautiful inside and out and had a heart of gold. She loved being at home with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday August 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Thursday from 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:30 PM.
