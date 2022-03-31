Bowling Green - Ray Allen Holt, Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022 in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Fred Holt and the late Emma Dale. He was born in Centerville, TN on October 25, 1937. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Virginia Louise Holt and a son Dale Holt.
Ray was a United States Air Force Veteran and an avid Vanderbilt Commodores fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Star Howard, his son Allen Holt (Sharlene), Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Burial will be in the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN, with military honors, on April 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM (EDT). Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.