Bowling Green - Ray Allen Holt, Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022 in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Fred Holt and the late Emma Dale. He was born in Centerville, TN on October 25, 1937. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Virginia Louise Holt and a son Dale Holt.

Ray was a United States Air Force Veteran and an avid Vanderbilt Commodores fan.

He is survived by a daughter, Star Howard, his son Allen Holt (Sharlene), Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Burial will be in the Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN, with military honors, on April 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM (EDT). Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.