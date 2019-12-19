Bowling Green - Mrs. Ray Dean Madison, 91, passed away peacefully at her residence with family and care givers at her side Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Mrs. Madison is a native of Warren County and daughter of the late Andrew Ray and Bertha Palmer Osborne. Her passing is also preceded by her husband of 37 years Joseph Neale Madison, grandson David Madison Stone and brother Carlton Osborne.
Mrs. Madison graduated Alvaton High School, attended Bowling Green Business University, was a retired office administrator for Continental Insurance, and attended University Heights Church of Christ.
Survivors of Mrs. Ray Dean Madison included daughter Janice Madison Stone (Jerry) Bowling Green, KY, Son Richard Neale Madison (Judy) Shelbyville, KY, granddaughter Lisa Stone, Paulding Co. GA, grandsons Michael Madison (Olivia) Shelbyville, KY, and Christopher Madison (Carlie) Shelbyville, KY, great-granddaughters Mallory and Annie Madison, Shelbyville, KY, sister Mrs. Katherine Goodrum, Bowling Green, KY, nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Visitation and funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2.
The family wishes to thank those entrusted with the care of Mrs. Madison including the staff of Morningside Bowling Green and Hospice of Southern Kentucky. We are most grateful to those wonderful, compassionate caregivers whose service to Mrs. Madison went far beyond any call of duty. Thank you Myra, Linda, and Kay.