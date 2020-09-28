Bowling Green - Ray Frances Spinks, 94 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by her family at Greenview Regional Hospital The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Clint and Mable Hendrick Herrington and wife of the late Clyde Spinks. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Herrington and a brother, Maury Herrington. Ray Frances was a housewife, a member of Oakland Baptist Church and a lifelong member of Oakland Homemakers.
Left to cherish her memories is her daughter, Martha Johnson (Jim), three sons, James Spinks (Retha), Steve Spinks (Carol) and Gary Spinks (Joy); 11 grandchildren, Mike Johnson (Renee), Mark Johnson, Jamie Meredith (Michael, Jarad Spinks, Amanda Younkin (Chris), Audrey Spinks, Amelia Spinks, Tyler Wethington, Katie Wethington, Kodi Dryer (Nathan) and Coby Spinks; 12 great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ryder, Caleb, Samson and Asher Johnson; Emorie and Darby Meredith; Heidi, Baron, Shepherd and Trapper Younkin, Khloe and Kiley Simmons; three brothers, Richard Herrington (Frances Ann), David Herrington (Beverly) and Bobby Herrington (Colleen); and two very dear friends, Brenda and Maxine; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with entombment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A walk through visitation will be Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. -2 p.m.at the funeral home. All who wish to honor and remember Ray Frances in person is required to wear a make or face covering while inside the funeral home.