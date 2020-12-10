Danville - Rayburn Howard Barnard, known to friends and family as "Bud," 79, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born May 19, 1941 in Bowling Green, son of the late Charles S. and Lattie Beatrice Keller Barnard. Bud served in the United States Marines from 1959 - 1963. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retiree from the Advocate Messenger. Bud was an avid sportsman and fisherman. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Faye Hodges Barnard; sister, Patricia Ann Rorarh; and a brother, Terry William Barnard.
He is survived by his daughter, Rayanne K. Barnard; a son, Christopher T. Barnard of Danville; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Barnard of Washington, DC.; loving neighbors, Dave and Yvonne Beasley; fishing buddies, Steve Mertz and Lynn Bottom, and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the current pandemic regulations there will be a private family only service. Burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook or send a Hug from Home.