Bowling Green, Kentucky - Raymon Lloyd Allen of Bowling Green, Kentucky died October 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.
The Warren County, Kentucky native was born June 6, 1933 to the late Raymon and Ruby Allen.
Raymon was a successful entrepreneur and proud Army Veteran that owned several small businesses in downtown Bowling Green. He enjoyed University of Kentucky basketball, crossword puzzles, fishing, working out in the yard, dominos, card games, and cigars.
He is survived by his only child Britany Allen of Orlando; grandson, Jaden Allen; brothers, Billy Allen and Dale Newton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, George Allen.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery #2.