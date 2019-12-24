Bowling Green - Raymond Earl Grudzielanek, 93, of Bowling Green passed away on Monday, December 23 at the Hospice House. He was born on February 13, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI and was the second child of the late Max and Rose Grudzielanek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Barwick Grudzielanek, who he married on January 22, 1949 at Holy Angels Church; and a sister, Ruth Bietka.
Ray was baptized at the St. Josaphat Basilica, was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy and spent 8 years in the Navy Reserve. He served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard and Patrol Craft 1211. He was active in baseball, hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, was a Little League coach, and a Boy Scout leader. He worked for Cutler Hammer Milwaukee, which moved to Bowling Green in 1964, as a plant maintenance manager and was a licensed high-pressure engineer for 34 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active in many parish and school programs. In 1966, Ray, the pastor, and four others organized Bowling Green's first St. Vincent DePaul Society. Ray was elected to the first St. Joseph School Board and when the Sisters of Charity left the school, he was instrumental in keeping the school open and in renovations to the parish and school property. Ray co-chaired the renovation of the house on Nugent St. to a Boys Club. At Holy Spirit Catholic Church, he was a member of the building committee, served as maintenance chairman for 8 years, he was Chairman of the Second Parish Council and Fund Drive, served as a Eucharistic Minister, usher, and co-chaired the Parish Festival. Ray was appointed by Father Mills to the Finance Committee at St. Marks Priory at South Union and served as chairman of their annual fund raising festival for 6 years. Along with his wife and with the approval of Pastor Fr. Calhoun, Ray started the Mother of Perpetual Help Devotions in 1986.
In 1958, Ray joined the Knights of Columbus and held Supreme, state, and local offices. Ray chaired the Board for the Mentally Challenged for 26 years, worked on the Tootsie Roll fundraiser for 30 years, as well as "FUN NITES" fundraiser, Special Olympics and Camp MARC. He established the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Degree in Bowling Green in 1990. For 25 years, Ray obtained volunteers and placed the nativity scene in Fountain Square. Ray was a member of the St. Joseph Cemetery Board from 1993 to 2014. With approval from the cemetery board and input from his wife, Ray designed the shrine and entrance planters, redesigned the lower sections (5 & 6) and installed St. Theresa Avenue. He also designed the above ground interment area with mausoleums and columbariums, obtained donations to construct the chapel and the altar and extended above ground interments for many years. Ray also included a children's section and a pro-life monument.
Ray was well-known for his charitable work and was awarded the Presidential Call to Service Award in 2012 for his thousands of hours of volunteer service.
Ray is survived by two sons, Gary Grudzielanek (Tammy) and Donald Grudzielanek (Patsy) of Louisville; two daughters, Rosemary Jouskey (Larry) of Louisville and Pamela Spangler of Bowling Green; a brother, Max Grudzielanek of Franklin, WI; seven grandchildren, Caron Anderson (Kris) of Indianapolis, IN, Kimberly Cupolo (Frank) of Louisville, Christopher Grudzielanek (Tara) of Greenville, SC, Michelle Wilson (Nick) of Louisville, Stephanie Metten (Christian) of Louisville, Paige Reber (Jarred) of Nashville, TN, and Tanner Spangler of Springdale, AR; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday at the church. Prayer service will be at 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Mother for Perpetual Help, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 434 Church St., Bowling Green, KY 42101 and to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.