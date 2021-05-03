Bowling Green – After a long and courageous battle with multiple illnesses, Raymond J. Bobbett found peace and freedom from his physical bonds when he went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2021. While Raymond spent many years as a welder at Detrex, his real passion was feeling the fresh tilled soil between his fingers, tending his livestock and crops with his wife, Margaret, always working right beside him. He had a God given talent for building, repairing and creating trash into treasures. Raymond was born to the late Raleigh and Dora Mae Bobbett on October 12, 1943. He has one sister, Rachel Bobbett (Ed) who resides in Bowling Green. Raymond is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Margaret A. Bobbett of Bowling Green. They have two beautiful daughters, Karyn Rafferty (Curt) and Jeanette Patterson (Dorsey). As much as Raymond loved his daughters, he adored his grandchildren; Nicholas, Heather, Kirstie, Caitlyn (and ... Will), Paul, Darcy and Jennifer. He also has six precious great-grandchildren; Christopher, Allison, Lyla, Joshua, Breeanne and Colton. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. A very special thank you from our family to Dr. Abby Singh for the years of compassionate care given to Raymond and Margaret. We also want to thank the caring staff of the Critical Care Unit at the Medical Center for their tireless efforts to provide treatment and quality of life in his final days. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Future Farmers of America or a charity of your choice.
