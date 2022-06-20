Bowling Green – Raymond Neal Keown, 88, of Bowling Green passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Raymond was born August 13, 1933 and was a native of Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Mary Riley Keown, parents Ellie and Ruth Keown, daughter Charlotte Mathis and three brothers James, Paul and Donald Keown. Raymond was retired from CSX railroad and an active member of Lehman Ave. Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He was a rock, solid, steadfast, moral and decent person and also loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by two precious sons Riley Keown (Ann) and Stanley Keown (Teresa). One sister Norma Wilson and one brother David Keown (Linda). Eight wonderful grandchildren Neal Mathis (Ashley), Audrey Hetzel (Carl), Seth Keown (Lauren), Ethan Keown (Kristen), Lauren Norris (Dylan), Dylan Martin, Kaity Martin and Brandon Harbison (Katie). Ten wonderful great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted, Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2, with Military Rites at the graveside. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Foundation Christian Academy, or Big Reedy Christian Camp.
