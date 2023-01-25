ALVATON – Raymond Paul Wilt was born in Ohio on November 14, 1945, the fifth of nine children. He grew up in Geneva, Ohio, and later attended Kent State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. Raymond, also known as Mike to his friends, worked several jobs to pay for his college education, including one at Wright’s department store in Kent, Ohio. It was here that he met his future wife, Linda Jean Ludwick.
Upon graduation, Raymond married Linda and enlisted as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army. He was stationed in Korea when his daughter, Tonja Marie was born. Raymond was honorably discharged from the US Army and his son, Clinton Michael, was born the following year. The family moved to Kentucky, first to Paducah and then to Bowling Green, a place he called home.
Raymond devoted his life to the weak, innocent, and defenseless. For 30 years he investigated crimes as a federal law enforcement officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. One of his most notable cases was a 1996 tragic fire at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Bowling Green, Kentucky. His reputation among the law enforcement community was so great that it prompted a federal prosecutor turned local author to write a novel, “Who Killed Harlan Parker?” Raymond was the inspiration for the main character, Detective Marshall Wilt.
Upon his retirement, with his son at his side, Raymond raised oxen, mules, cattle, goats, horses and chickens. Always one for the unconventional, he farmed with no motorized equipment, using mules and oxen to work the fields. A man of many talents, he was known for his sourdough bread, sewing his own sports coat, and metalworking. Later in life, Raymond shared his love of learning with his grandsons, Robert and Ethan Purcell, teaching them Latin at his home for several years.
Raymond touched countless lives as a volunteer with New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, the Knights of Columbus, and especially Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was a long-time parishioner and usher at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church – the man who welcomed everyone to mass for 30 years. However, it was his devotion and love for his family – especially his wife and son – for which he is most well-known.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Raymond’s life Friday, January 27 at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, from 4-7 p.m, with a Prayer service beginning at 6:00 p.m. His funeral mass will be on January 28 at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Afterward, all are welcome to join the family for a funeral meal at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.