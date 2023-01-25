Raymond Paul Wilt
ALVATON – Raymond Paul Wilt was born in Ohio on November 14, 1945, the fifth of nine children. He grew up in Geneva, Ohio, and later attended Kent State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. Raymond, also known as Mike to his friends, worked several jobs to pay for his college education, including one at Wright’s department store in Kent, Ohio. It was here that he met his future wife, Linda Jean Ludwick.