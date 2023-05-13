BOWLING GREEN – Raymond T. Segur, 73, a current resident of Bowling Green, KY, and a former resident of Sylvania Township, passed away suddenly Monday, April 17, 2023, at his residence.
Ray served the residents of Lucas County for more than 28 years as a Deputy Chief and paramedic with the Sylvania Township Fire Department before retiring in 2003. He was born October 11, 1949, in Toledo, OH, to parents Raymond C. and Marguerite (Pfeiffer) Segur.
Ray enjoyed woodworking, caring for his yard, socializing with friends and family, and texting with all his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pamela J. (Nichols) Segur; sons Matthew (Stephanie) and Jeremy (Monica) Segur; grandchildren Ava and Ian Segur, Zachary and Reagan Segur, Michaela (Will) Gluss, and Morgan Krueger; and great granddaughter Emma Gluss, brother: Rodney Segur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carole Seeburger; and brother Larry Shively.
Friends are welcome to join a memorial for Ray at Forest Park Baptist Church, 520 Old Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, KY, 42101, Thursday, May 18th at 6 pm, followed by a service at 6:30 pm. Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Gideons International or Forest Park Baptist Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.