Bowling Green - Reba Mae Pearson Osborne, 99, of Bowling Green passed away October 30, 2019 at her residence. The Bays Fork native was born November 20, 1919 to the late Walter Pearson and Emma Corbitt Pearson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Renick J Osborne, son in laws James E Burden and John F Duffer, grandchildren Veronica Duffer and Timothy Burden, brother Walter Pearson Jr, sisters Ova Jewell Hill and Pearl Conner. Mae was the oldest member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church where she served as the clerk for many years. She was a retired cook at Alvaton and Cumberland Trace Elementary where she worked for over 40 years. She was the beloved Nana of her grandchildren and many others throughout her life. Survivors include daughters, Linda Lou Duffer and Reba Joyce Burden; granddaughters, Jerri Lynne Hayes (Patrick) and Marquetta Massey (Kenny) grandsons, Jeffrey Milam (Pamela) and Marlin Milam; great-granddaughters, Brittany Hesson (Dillon), Abigail Boothe, Allison Boothe (fiance Dakota), Nicole Milam; great-grandsons, Eric Hayes (Toni), Cody Hayes (April), Joshua Hayes (girlfriend Samantha), Brandon Milam (girlfriend Emily), Tristan Milam and Trenton Milam; step great-grandchildren, Preston Massey (Emily), Austin Massey (fiance Brittany), Kara Massey; great-great-grandchildren, Elliott Hayes, Anderson and Ada Mae Hayes and Keegan and Anistyn Hesson, sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 AM-8:00 PM and Monday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM with Funeral service at 12:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS