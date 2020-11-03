Bowling Green - Rebecca Anne Nunn Morgan, 71, of Bowling Green died on April 4, 2020 at the Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was born on April 10, 1948 to the late James "Red" and Evelyn Nunn.
She was a floral designer at Deemer's for 34 years. She was also a member at Southside Baptist Church. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her husband, Troy Morgan; son, Jason Tuck (Jamie); daughter, Tina Thompson (Tim Thompson); two step-sons, Russell Morgan and Darrell Morgan (Amber); a brother, David Nunn; a sister, Deloris Bryan (Mike); and three grandchildren, Lillia Morgan, Abagail Noel Morgan and Summer Morgan.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at Southside Baptist Church 557 Memphis Junction Road Bowling Green, KY 42101. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church or Breast Cancer Awareness.