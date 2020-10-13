Smiths Grove - Rebecca "Becky" Jane Lowe, age 74, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at her residence in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. Becky was born July 11th, 1946 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Anna (Magers) Hale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. C.B. Lowe. Her memories will be cherished by her daughters, Lynn Graham (Carlin) of Bowling Green, Joi Jones (Rickey) of Georgetown; her son, Monte Lowe (Terrie) of Smiths Grove; grandchildren, David, Brent (Erin), Heather (Bo), Trevor (Shelby), Austin, and Sydni; great-grandchildren, John and Brennon; and sisters, Reva Hood, Rita Peavler, and Rhonda Watt; a host of other relatives survive. A gathering of friends will be held Thursday, October 15th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.