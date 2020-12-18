Jeffersonville - Rebecca Jo Nichols, 65, passed away on December 16, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was born on February 20, 1955 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky the late daughter of James and Joy (Miller) Ford. Rebecca worked for SCA Molnlycke Company as a customer service representative for many years and was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She loved knitting, sewing, beading jewelry, and enjoyed time with her grandchildren, especially on the holidays.
Rebecca is survived by her loving children; Matt Nichols and wife Melissa of Clarksville Indiana, Josh Nichols and wife Stevi of Bowling Green Kentucky; brother, Steve Ford of Tucson Arizona and two grandchildren Riley and Elliot Nichols.
Cremation was chosen and entrusted with Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Memorial Donations can be made to St Jude Children's Foundation at 3146 W Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40211.