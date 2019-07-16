Bowling Green - Rebecca Lowe Shipley, 97 of Bowling Green died peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Cookeville, Tennessee.
The Warren county native was a daughter of the late Claude B. and Mary Jones Lowe and is preceded in death by her son, Johnny Shipley, a sister, Elizabeth Ashby and a brother, Joe Lowe. Rebecca was a business owner of Nutrisystem of Bowling Green, manager of Stanley Home Products, and a bookkeeper with the local stock yards and tobacco barns. She was a member of First Christian Church, Creative Quilters of Southern KY, Cookeville Crazy Quilters and Southern Kentucky Genealogy Society.
Her survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Carlson (Walter); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home