Bowling Green - Reed Bailey Norris, age 72, of Bowling Green, KY, was born on August 3, 1948 in Richmond, KY to Raymond Isaac and Elizabeth Bailey Norris. He passed away on October 2, 2020, in Lexington, KY.
Bailey is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy; his daughter, Rachel Norris; his son and daughter-in-law, Reed Bailey Norris, Jr. (Sarah), and his brother, Charles (Nard) Norris. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Laura Norris Merrell, Raymond Norris III, and Adam Norris; brothers and sisters-in-law, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bailey is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond (Ike) Norris, Jr., and his sister-in-law, Iona Adams Norris.
Bailey professed his faith in Christ and was baptized at a young age. He was a member of Bowling Green Christian Church. Bailey was a graduate of Richmond Madison High School where he was an outstanding athlete, competing in the sports of football, basketball, and track. He was also a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a B.B.A in Marketing, and a Master of Arts degree in Business Education.
Bailey was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served during the Vietnam era as the captain of a crash rescue team on the island of Guam. Bailey was office manager for Olde Investments in Louisville, Kentucky for several years but spent the majority of his career as a high school teacher and administrator. He taught in Richmond and Somerset, Ky and was Principal of Paris Independent Middle and High Schools. Bailey worked in Warren County Public Schools for 22 years serving as Assistant Principal of Greenwood High School, Principal of Warren East High School, and Director of District-Wide Student Support Services. Bailey served on the Kentucky state Beta Club Council for many years, and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, in large part, due to his dedication to high school students.
Next to the Lord and his family, Bailey loved following local high school athletics, playing golf and cheering on the University of Kentucky football team. He was a season ticketholder for 40 years and never wavered in his dedication to the team. Bailey will be remembered by his friends as being honest and loyal. He was a devoted provider for his family and they will deeply miss his wise advice, humor, and support in every situation.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bowling Green Christian Church, 1912 Smallhouse Road, Bowling Green, KY, with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. A walk through visitation, with no seating for visitors will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. There will also be a visitation at the church from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Bailey's nephews, Raymond Norris III, Adam Norris, Harold Merrell, Barry Blair, Robert Spires, and James Spires. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Bailey Norris Athletic Memorial Fund. Donations should be made to Warren County Public Schools, in memory of Bailey Norris and may be mailed to WCPS 303 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103; left at any Independence Bank location in Bowling Green, or envelopes will be available at the funeral home.