Bowling Green – Reeda Bea (Alford) Rector went to be with her Lord and Savior April 15, 2022 at age 76 with all her family by her side. Reeda was the wife of the late Richard Rector. The daughter of the late Ralph and Acress Alford. She was preceded in death by her two brothers Terry and Tommy Alford, her sister Jean Richards. She is survived by two daughters Jackie Gibbons (Steve) and Brittney Gathright (John Paul), 2 step-children Mike Rector (Belinda) and Leslie Steen (Chuck), 16 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her sister Pamela Beliles (Tony). Reeda was a beautifully kind soul, and she loved her family fiercely. She touched so many lives and gave so much to those around her. There are no words that express the deep loss we feel. Reeda was a Christian and a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. Our love for her will always be carried in our hearts. Visitation will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a memorial service starting at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Hope Center for Pregnancy.
