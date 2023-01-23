Regina Lynn Rich age 55 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Saturday at the Massey Springs Assisted Living. Gina as she was called, was born in Glasgow, Kentucky.
She was a graduate of Warren Central High School and worked at Life Skills. She was a member of the Hiseville Christian Church. She was an avid Country music fan and loved animals of all kinds, especially her cat Tigger.
She is the daughter of the late James “Jim” Bennett Rich. Gina is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Bennett (Doc) and Florence Rich and Noel and Thelma Young. Several cousins, Jesse Froggett, Ruth F. Shultz, Bill Froggett, and John Froggett. Gina is survived by her loving and devoted mother, Patricia Jean “Pat” Rich of Bowling Green.
She also has her Uncle and Aunt, Mike and Madonna Young of Glasgow and an aunt, Dean Hurt of Hiseville. Cousins, Tara Carnes (Evan) , Patrick Young (Sandy) and Wayne Hurt (Marty), Diane White (Jimmy), Micky Froggett and Micki Froggett.
Cremation was chosen. A private service will be held at a later date.
The J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with the care of her arrangements.
