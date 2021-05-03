Smiths Grove – Reginald “Reggie” Hadley, 41 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. For complete obituary, see hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com.