Bowling Green – Renardo Hite, 60, of Bowling Green transitioned from this life on October 18, 2021. His services will be held Friday, October 22, at Powerhouse Ministries, 450 Glen Lily Rd, Bowling Green, KY: visitation: 11:00 Pm – 12:00 pm followed by funeral service at 12:00 pm; Interment 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery. Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel