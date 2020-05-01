Bowling Green - Retha Gray Cherry age 83 of Bowling Green, passed away Friday at her daughter's residence. Retha was born in Butler County to the late Ezra and Annie Mariah Martin Gray. She is the widow of the late Royce Cherry and also preceded in death by her son, Eric. She was a housewife, homemaker, Baptist and Granny to everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gibson and her husband Greg, granddaughters Crystal Rumery (Greg), and Tracy Payne, 3 great grandchildren, Brock Rumery, Berkley Rumery and Brittney Payne. Private services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
