BOWLING GREEN – Rev. Alton O’Neil Shenton, of Ochlockonee Bay, Florida completed his life of service on August 28, 2023. A native of Taylor’s Island, Maryland, O’Neil grew up the oldest child of a waterman and a schoolteacher with his paternal grandfather as his best friend and guide on how to fish and catch crabs. After high school, O’Neil served in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class, joining during the Korean War. During his service, he supervised men from all over the country, who would take leave together for hunting excursions to Greece and Turkey.