BOWLING GREEN – Rev. Alton O’Neil Shenton, of Ochlockonee Bay, Florida completed his life of service on August 28, 2023. A native of Taylor’s Island, Maryland, O’Neil grew up the oldest child of a waterman and a schoolteacher with his paternal grandfather as his best friend and guide on how to fish and catch crabs. After high school, O’Neil served in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class, joining during the Korean War. During his service, he supervised men from all over the country, who would take leave together for hunting excursions to Greece and Turkey.
O’Neil’s time in the Navy also led to a moment that directed his life. While stationed in San Diego, O’Neil accepted the Lord’s calling to devote his life to the ministry at a Billy Graham crusade. After serving four years in the Navy, O’Neil attended Western Kentucky University, where he met his wife and earned his Bachelor of Arts in History. In 1960, O’Neil began his ministry with the United Methodist Church, serving a circuit of three churches while completing his college studies before moving to Georgia where he served a church while obtaining his Masters in Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. After his graduation from Emory, the Shentons returned to Kentucky, where O’Neil served congregations across the state.
Affectionately referred to as “Brother Neil” by his congregants, O’Neil had a beloved spirit and deep warmth for people, particularly children, that was instantly obvious to all he met. Brother Neil’s genuine love and caring brought many people to come to love and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and savior. A true “preacher,” Brother Neil spent countless hot summer evenings at revivals, including perhaps one of his most special memories where he brought a young boy to Christ who would, in turn, bring salvation to his father. At his retirement celebration after forty years in the ministry in 2000, each church where Brother Neil had served was represented, including his church in Georgia.
The outpouring of appreciation for all Brother Neil had done was a testament to his service. O’Neil was also recognized for his achievements by being selected for Who’s Who in America and was a proud member of both the Sons of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Upon retirement, O’Neil returned to the water, moving to a small town in Florida that reminded him of his childhood home on the Chesapeake Bay, but without the harsh winters. Brother Neil temporarily served as the pastor at Ochlockonee Bay UMC and quickly became a beloved member of his new community. His neighbors became his friends, and each looked out for the others through illnesses and hurricanes, with O’Neil’s spirit inspiring selflessness in those around him. When not watching Westerns or having lunch with his friends (soft shell crabs were his favorite), O’Neil generously gave to charities with a personal connection, such as children’s homes for Native American orphans, which stemmed from his close friendship with a Native American seaman in the Navy.
O’Neil’s lasting legacy includes the only woman he ever married, Nina F. Shenton of Bowling Green, KY; two children for whom he served as a tremendous example--Paula M. Shenton of Athens, GA and Gregory O. Shenton of Smyrna, GA; and his daughter-in-law Kara M. Shenton and two deeply-loved grandchildren Logan M. Shenton and McKinley I. Shenton of Smyrna, GA, to whom he passed along his own grandfather’s wisdom in crab-cracking. O’Neil was welcomed into Heaven by his parents Anthony W. Shenton, Jr. and Aline B. Shenton, his sisters Estelle Lea Ewell and Alice Mae Johnson, a brother and sister who became angels as babies, Anthony Wayne Shenton and Hattie Eudora Shenton, and countless souls that Brother Neil brought to the Lord. Albert Einstein is credited with once saying, “Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” Brother Neil’s was most definitely a life worthwhile.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, September 4, 2023, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home and again from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Broadway United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life Services will be at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Broadway United Methodist Church, 1323 Melrose Street, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home, Attn: Development Department, 1115 Ashgrove Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356 or online at kyumh.org.
