Bowling Green, Kentucky - Rev. Billy Wayne Taylor Sr, age 76 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on December 17, 2021, in Warren County, Kentucky. Rev. Taylor was the son of the late Raven Poe Taylor and Emma Mae Burton. Rev. Taylor was married to the late Anna Johnson Taylor, and was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Burton. Rev. Taylor is survived by his children, Lisa (Felix) Potter, Billy Taylor Jr., of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Vanessa Hill, Clarksville, Tennessee and Dwight Turner, Florida. Grandchildren, DeMarcus "Mark Boy" Potter and Ashlee R. Potter, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Sisters and Brother, Beatrice Roberson and Emily Pope both of North Carolina, Betty Easter, Barbara Ann Jackson, and Bessie McCall, Jerry Burton all of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Thersa Morrow, Nashville Tennessee. A host of nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.

Visitation-Monday, December 27, 2021, from 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Services-Monday, December 27, 2021-1:30 PM at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc.

Interment-Brock A. Beery Veterans Cemetery.