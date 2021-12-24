...Gusty Southwesterly Winds Today...
Gusty southwesterly winds are expected to continue through most
of today with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible. Be sure to secure
loose outdoor items such as lawn furniture and holiday
decorations. Additionally, use caution if traveling in a high
profile vehicle, especially on east to west oriented roadways.
Bowling Green, Kentucky - Rev. Billy Wayne Taylor Sr, age 76 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on December 17, 2021, in Warren County, Kentucky. Rev. Taylor was the son of the late Raven Poe Taylor and Emma Mae Burton. Rev. Taylor was married to the late Anna Johnson Taylor, and was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Burton. Rev. Taylor is survived by his children, Lisa (Felix) Potter, Billy Taylor Jr., of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Vanessa Hill, Clarksville, Tennessee and Dwight Turner, Florida. Grandchildren, DeMarcus "Mark Boy" Potter and Ashlee R. Potter, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Sisters and Brother, Beatrice Roberson and Emily Pope both of North Carolina, Betty Easter, Barbara Ann Jackson, and Bessie McCall, Jerry Burton all of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Thersa Morrow, Nashville Tennessee. A host of nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
Visitation-Monday, December 27, 2021, from 12:00 Noon-1:00 PM at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Services-Monday, December 27, 2021-1:30 PM at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.