Louisville - Rev. Donald Eugene Dorris, 85, of Louisville, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, returned to the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Baptist Health. Mr. Dorris was a Methodist minister for over 50 years, served as chaplain for many fire and police departments over the years, and was honored to be a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Polly Dorris; two sons, Greg (Toni) and Daniel (Melissa) Dorris; four grandchildren, Leslie Dorris, Ashley Byerley (Kevin), Tyler and Amanda Dorris; along with two great grandchildren, Ava Claire and Oliver. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, KY. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. EST at Bowling Green Gardens, Bowling Green, KY. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.