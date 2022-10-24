Franklin - The Reverend Dr. David Joseph Kapley, JD, MD peacefully died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville surrounded by his family. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 26,2022 at 10am in St. Luke's Anglican Church, 1000 Roselawn Way, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation will begin at 8:30am Wednesday at the church. The service will be conducted by Metropolitan Archbishop Thomas Gordon. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery, 420 Cemetery Street, Franklin, KY 42134. A native of Bayshore Long Island, New York, he was the son of the late Herbert Harry Kapley and Ruth Lodynski Kapley. He is survived by his beloved wife - Trudy; children - Noah and Sarah and her husband - Jonathan; sister - Lynn along with nieces and nephews. David is remembered as a medical doctor and psychiatrist devoted to his patients, an avid student of the Bible, an able lawyer and Anglican Priest. He was a prayer for the Lord Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully acknowledged to St. Luke's Anglican Church, 1000 Roselawn Way, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
