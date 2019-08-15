Bowling Green, Kentucky - Rev. Dr. Earl J. Jackson, age 76 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Warren County, Kentucky. Visitation: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM – Sunday, August 18, 2019 – at New Bethel Baptist Church – 801 Church St, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Visitation: 10:00AM-12:00 Noon – on Monday, August 19,2019 – at State Street Baptist Church – 340 State St, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Funeral Services – 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 19, 2019 – State Street Baptist Church. Interment – Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Arrangements – Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS