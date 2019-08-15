Bowling Green, Kentucky - Rev. Dr. Earl J. Jackson, age 76 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Warren County, Kentucky. Visitation: 4:00 PM-8:00 PM – Sunday, August 18, 2019 – at New Bethel Baptist Church – 801 Church St, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Visitation: 10:00AM-12:00 Noon – on Monday, August 19,2019 – at State Street Baptist Church – 340 State St, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Funeral Services – 12:00 Noon on Monday, August 19, 2019 – State Street Baptist Church. Interment – Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Arrangements – Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101