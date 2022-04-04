Bowling Green – Rev. Dr. Porter William Thomas Bailey, 78, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Services will be at 12:00 noon, Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. The visitation will be Thursday evening, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Jonesville, KY on April 1, 1943, he was the son of the late Porter A. Bailey and Audrey Carr.
Rev. Porter was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He had served in the United States Air Force and attended Electronic School. He was an electrician on D52 Bombers and KC135 Tankers. He was the owner and operator of his Construction Company; he was the first Afro-American to be hired as an Environmental Health Inspector by the Warren County Health Department in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He worked in local health and the Department of Health Service in Frankfort where he was the only Afro-American supervisor; for 39 years Rev. Porter Bailey served as Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Rockfield, KY
Rev. Porter Bailey is survived by his wife, Mary Edna Bailey, Rockfield, KY; children, Albert (Lisa) Bailey, Leonard Bailey, Angela Bailey-Lee, Robert Johnson; brother, David Bailey all of Bowling Green, KY; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
