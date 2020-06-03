Bowling Green - Pastor Earl Kinnard was born March 29, 1948, in (Tunica County) Dundee, Mississippi to parents Talmus Kinnard Sr and Susie Etta Hardy. He was the child of 10 siblings. He graduated from Rosa Fort High School in 1967 and having completed the prescribed courses of study in Theology while having passed outstanding merits obtained a bachelors' degree in the field of Theology from Hopkinsville College of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. His employment included 40-years of working at General Motors Automobile Company, where he worked in the Chevrolet division and then transferred to Corvettes of Bowling Green, KY in 1981 until the day of retirement which was in 2008.
In March of 1996, he became the Pastor of Cowles Chapel
Baptist Church, where he pastored until the Lord took his last
breath for 25 years.
He was a devoted husband to Lela M. Kinnard and a loving
father of 6 beautiful children, Ursula Austin, Latrice
Carroll, Sean Morris, Tannelle Moreland, Kashiman
Wesley-Kinnard, and Ebony James.
Reverend Kinnard enjoyed sitting at home in his favorite chair
watching basketball (particularly his favorite player Lebron
James), reading his word, and cutting up with gym friends and
retirees. Though his earthly story has ended, his heavenly
story has begun.
The Services for Earl Kinnard are the following:
Viewing of Earl Kinnard- OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Everyone)
11 AM to 3 PM
Location: Cowles Chapel Church
2581 HWY 743 Boiling Springs Road
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Funeral Services of Earl Kinnard- PRIVATE CEREMONY (ONLY For
Family & Close Friends) at 11 AM
Location: Cowles Chapel Church
2581 HWY 743 Boiling Springs Road
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Please send ALL Flowers and Love Gifts to the funeral home at:
618 W Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101
