Bowling Green, Kentucky - Rev. Freddie L. Brown Sr. entered into rest on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Warren County, Kentucky. The Suttles, Alabama native was Pastor of State Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM , September 13, 2019, at State Street Baptist Church, 340 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Visitation on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10:00 AM-11:45 AM at State Street Baptist Church and Services will be 12:00 Noon at State Street Baptist Church. Military Honors & Interment-Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com