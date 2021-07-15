Bowling Green - Rev. Halqua Lewis Wilson, 78, of Bowling Greeen, KY passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired United Methodist Minister, member of the Kentucky Annual Conference of United Methodist Church and attended Broadway United Methodist Church.
He was a son of the late Jessie Lewis Wilson and Dennis Edna Jones Wolfe. He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Nancy Allen Wilson, Bowling Green, KY; 1 son: Tim Wilson and wife, Sami, Bowling Green, KY; 1 daughter: Dr. Kimberly Pharris and husband, Bill, Bowling Green, KY; 6 grandchildren: Kortnea Powell (Matt), Kaylea Pharris, Konnor Pharris, Noah Wilson, Isaiah Wilson and Jeremiah Wilson; 2 great grandchildren and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Alvetta Pruitt and Micky Parrish.
A celebration of life will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Broadway United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356 or The Hope Center for Pregnancy, 1873 Christian Care Way, Bowling Green, KY 42104. www.goadfh.com