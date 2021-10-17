Bowling Green - Rev. Ivan H. Key, 80, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henrietta Dugger Key and F.H. Key. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Key; two sisters, Bernice Jenkins and Ruby Thacker; two brothers, Clifton Key and Floyd Key.
Rev. Key was of the 1959 class at Warren Central High School. He was a Tool and Die maker by trade and worked at Cutler Hammer, Bowling Green Machines and Holley Carburetor. He was the founding pastor of the First Pentecostal Church from 1968 until the time of his passing.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Lee Capps Appleby Key; a daughter, Beverly Key; a son, Brian Key; a sister, Irene Key Sidebottom; one grandson, Brandon M. Key (Stacy); two great grandchildren, Anastasia Hope Key and Oliver David Key along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at First Pentecostal Church on Wednesday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church. Additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.