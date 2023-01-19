Rev. James L. Britt, affectionately called “The Rabbi” by many, went home to the Lord on January 18, 2023. He served as pastor at Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years and started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years. He was a graduate of Elmhurst College in Chicago, Illinois (1950) and Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky (1954).
He was inducted into the du Pont Manual High School Hall of Fame where he graduated with honors. Rev. Britt received the prestigious Jefferson Award for the countless hours of voluntary service he devoted to various local organizations and the citizens of Bowling Green. He represented this region at the national Jefferson Awards ceremony held in Washington, DC.
His greatest achievement was proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ to countless people during his lifetime. He never let an opportunity pass without sharing the plan of salvation to someone no matter their social status.
He was the son of the late Frank D. and Adeline D. Britt. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, of 68 years, his brother Frank H. Britt (Laverne) and his daughter Elizabeth Marie Bradford (David). He is survived by his son, Barton L. Britt (Donna), five grandchildren Sarah Britt Minix (Chris), Daniel Aaron Britt, Jamie Bradford Powers (Shane), Emily Bradford Booth (Mark), Jay Bradford and eleven great-grandchildren, Drake Reynolds, Reese Reynolds, Townes Britt, Charlotte Powers, Caroline Powers, Catherine Powers, Jackson Booth, Harrison Booth, Saylah Bradford, John David Bradford, and Abra Bradford.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Hillvue Heights Church at 3:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the church on Saturday. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, The Gideons International or The Salvation Army.
