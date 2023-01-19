Rev. James L. Britt

Rev. James L. Britt, affectionately called “The Rabbi” by many, went home to the Lord on January 18, 2023. He served as pastor at Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years and started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years. He was a graduate of Elmhurst College in Chicago, Illinois (1950) and Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky (1954).