DICKSON, TN – A private service of remembrance and committal will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the West End United Methodist Church, 2200 West End Ave. Nashville, TN. A public visitation will be at Taylor Funeral Home, 214 N. Main St., Dickson, TN on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers gifts in his memory may be made to the West End United Methodist Church, 2200 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 or to the First United Methodist Church, 215 North Main St. Dickson, TN 37055.
Rev. Orien Price Taylor died peacefully, January 22, 2021 at St. Thomas West.
He was born November 19, 1932 to Walter S. and Mary Gertrude Harlow Taylor in Russellville, Logan County, Kentucky. He grew up in the Sunnyside section of Bowling Green, KY. and Valedictorian of his high school Class of 1951. He was licensed to preach in 1954. He graduated from Western Kentucky in 1956, Louisville Presbyterian Seminary in 1959, Master of Sacred Theology at Drew Graduate School in 1969 at Madison, NJ. also a CLU and CHFC from the American College at Bryn Mawr, PA in the life insurance industry.
He served his Lord in Rockfield State Street United Methodist Church, Stovall, Springfield, and Monticello, KY, Franklin Community Church in Franklin, MI, Morristown United Methodist Church, Caldwell United Methodist Church and Kearny United Methodist Church. He later retired to parsonage life as a spouse of Rev. Jacqueline Sojourner in twelve appointments.
He began his career in life insurance at the home office of Mutual Benefit Life Insurance in 1976, serving in Newark, NJ for 12 years, also at Mutual Benefit Life in Nashville, then later on at Mass Mutual Life Insurance in Nashville, TN.
Survived by his wife of 38 years, Rev. Jacqueline A. Sojourner, his children Leslie Ann, Steven Price and Christopher Thomas Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sister Loleta Taylor Martin.
