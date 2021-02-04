Owensboro – The Rev. Thomas Martin Leonard Wade died Feb. 2, 2021. He was 86 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Vandiver Hill Wade and Clydia Sara Ann Sharp Wade.
The Chattanooga, Tenn. native was bigger than life, both physically and in personality. Unable to play outside as a child due to asthma, he entertained himself by learning to wiggle his ears. That skill, along with a talent for hooting like an owl, endeared him to generations of children.
His younger brother, Grady Lamar Wade (Chattanooga,) survives him.
Tom overcame his physical limitations to play basketball at Warren Wilson College. He also attended Alderson-Broaddus College, where he met the love of his life, Betsy Hill Wade, to whom he was married 63 years and who survives him.
He graduated from Chattanooga High School, Warren Wilson College, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. He was a lifelong learner, including stopping to read both sides of Every. Single. Historical. Marker. along any road he travelled, much to the consternation of his three daughters, Debi Wade Jordan (Bowling Green), Pam Wade Kenner (Crossville, Tenn.), Sara Wade Abell (Owensboro, Ky.,) and honorary daughter Judy Bolender (Williamsburg, Ohio.)
He also is survived by six grandchildren, Emilee Milburn Pierson (McKinney, Tex.,) Bartholomew Wade Kenner (spouse Missy Kenner, Linwood, Kan.,) Thomas Edward “Ted” Gray (Bowling Green,) Christopher Martin Abell (Owensboro, Ky.,) Bailey Joanna Jordan (fiance Chase Warner, Bowling Green,) and Leah Elizabeth Abell (Owensboro, Ky.,) five great-grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, sons-in-law Ronnie Abell and B.J. Jordan.
The churches he served were South Fork Presbyterian and Bethel Union Presbyterian in Marion County, Ky.; Northside Presbyterian in Chattanooga, Tenn.; First Presbyterian and St. Andrew Presbyterian in Owensboro, Ky.; First Presbyterian in Huntsville, Tenn.; Erwin Presbyterian in Erwin, Tenn.; and Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Ind. His boyhood church home was Second Presbyterian in Chattanooga. He retained membership in Holston Presbytery (eastern Tennessee.) Since his retirement from ministry, he attended Central Presbyterian Church (Owensboro, Ky.)
In summers in high school, he worked as a food server at the Highlander Center, a training center for many Civil Rights activists who attended prior to the acts for which they are known. As he served food to people like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., Ralph Abernathy, and others, he listened, learned, and took that information to heart as he became instrumental in race relations in Chattanooga and Atlanta.
Another aspect of his ministry was the Presbyterian Appalachian Broadcasting Council.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation or funeral at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family asks that friends share memories of Tom at James H. Davis Funeral Home’s website at www.davisfuneralhome.com or on his Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Puzzle Pieces at puzzle-pieces.org or the HELP office at owensborohelpoffice.org.