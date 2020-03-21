Franklin - Mr. Rex Bowles, age 94 of Franklin, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Hopkins Center in Woodburn. Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There will be a private family visitation, funeral and burial. A native of Tompkinsville, KY, he was the son of the late Frank & Lecta Capshaw Bowles. He was a World War II Army veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He worked and retired from the American Legion Post #62 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife – Virginia Haney Bowles, a son – Rex Randall Bowles, a sister – Rachel Thompson and 3 brothers – Mitch Bowles, Jack Bowles and Marshall Bowles. He is survived by a son – Phillip Lee Bowles (Lisa) of Franklin; grandchildren – Deanna Vanminos (John) of White House, TN, Scott Bowles (Lindsay) of Lexington, KY, Rachel Bowles, Carson Bowles, Hunter Bowles and Josh Eden (Leslie) all of Franklin; 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
