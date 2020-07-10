Bowling Green - Rex Kelly Patterson, 79 of Bowling Green, Ky died July 9, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was born October 31, 1940 in Finney, Ky to the late Guy Patterson and Rossie Lynn Bunn Patterson. Mr. Patterson was a veteran of the United States Navy and served the citizens of Barren County as PVA before he retired.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Micki Patterson; his children: Eric Patterson (Terri); Mark Patterson and Regina Hines (Rob); his grandchildren: Erica, Christian and Erin as well as his great grandchildren: Benjamin Bentley and Mila Kelly.
Visitation for Rex Kelly Patterson will be held in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Ky.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com
