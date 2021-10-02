Bowling Green – Rhea (Young) Palmer, age 103 of Bowling Green, peacefully passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Rhea was born November 21, 1917 in Good Luck, KY to the late James Emory and Leatha Whitlow Young. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband Hiram Clinton Palmer; two sons, Donald Palmer and Eddie Palmer; brothers Otis Young, Prentice Young, Otha Young and Howard Young; sisters, Mae Parsley, Maxine Lowe, and Mildred Bryant. Rhea touched the heart and soul of many she met. She was a devoted Christian and member of the Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. She enjoyed socializing and spending time with her family. She loved gardening, sewing, reading her bible, and especially cooking. She leaves behind one son, Tommy Palmer; grandchildren, Keith Palmer, Debbie McGuire, Robin Stanton, Beth Leonard, Suzy Ferrell and Pam Cherry. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, 901 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, KY, with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Masks are optional but recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the American Cancer Society.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS