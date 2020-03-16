Smiths Grove, KY – Rhonda Anne Buehl, 59 of Smiths Grove, KY went to be with the Lord, Monday March 9, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
Rhonda was born in Leitchfield, KY and was born October 21, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents William Randall and Edith Deloris Hill Brewster, sister Anita Gail Brewster, nephew Randall Thomas Brosche, and aunt Imogene Florence Strunk. Rhonda was a retired Medical Technician and a faithful member of Smiths Grove United Methodist Church. She loved gardening, reading, and spending time with her wonderful grandchildren. Rhonda loved her dogs, helping people, spending time with her family and friends and going to the beach.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years Robert F. Buehl, two sons Robert Gordon Buehl (Katie) and Army Specialist Ryan William Buehl. One sister Donna Brosche (Steve). Three wonderful grandchildren Alexis Anne Buehl, Harper Rae Buehl, Leah Grace Buehl. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Commented