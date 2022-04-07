Glasgow - Rhonda Ellen Jent Pedigo, age 62, of Glasgow, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Bowling Green on June 25, 1959, to Ronald Morris Jent and Millie (Madison) Jent. She was a retired case worker for State Family Health & Services. She worked at McDonald's for over 20 years and managed stores in Edmonton, Bowling Green and Glasgow. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Glasgow. She was a graduate of Franklin Simpson and attended WKU. She was a graduate of Hamburger University in Oakbrook, IL and was also a Dale Carnegie graduate.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Ed Jent (Patricia) and Robert Jent (Amy); nieces and nephews, Hunter Scott Jent (Ashley), Spencer Morris Jent, Brandy Ayala (Miguel), Aiden, Jaxton, Max, and Brian Pedigo (Shelby), Gerik, Brenin, Roland, Emmitt Pedigo, Lincoln and Logan Bell, Michael, Nicholas, and Sophia Pedigo; two brothers-in-law, Ricky Pedigo and Kevin Pedigo (Nicole); sister-in-law, Cherie Bell (Brad); mother-in-law, Barbara Pedigo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pedigo; maternal grandparents, Carl and Billie Kemble Madison; paternal grandparents, Frank and Mildred Ackerman Jent.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 11th, at Calvary Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Sunday at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Monday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
A.F. Crow & Son is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Pedigo. Share your condolences with the family at crowfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.