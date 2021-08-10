Bowling Green – Rhonda Jean White Lambert, 60, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully at 5:59 p.m. on August 8, 2021, surrounded by family at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Warren County native was born on December 6, 1960, to Mitchell White and Ruby J. White Stem. She was preceded in death by her father, granddaughter, Syerra Burden; maternal grandparents, Walter and Orvella Beck; and paternal grandparents, Morris and Alma White. Besides her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Misty Anderson Elliott (Chad), Mandy Burden, and Brandy Hawks (Stephen); four grandchildren, Alexa Anderson, Austin Anderson, Cortney Burden, and Garin Hawks; two sisters, Marcia Jones (Dwight), and Ann Webster (Mark); along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her two precious fur babies, Gigi and Max. Cremation was chosen at Rhonda’s request. Burial will take place at the Riverside Christian Church Cemetery in Richardsville, KY.