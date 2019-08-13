Bowling Green - Rhyleigh Posey was born into glory on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:16 a.m. She is survived by her parents, Sammi Rainey and Trey Posey of Bowling Green. Other survivors include her paternal grandparents, Shirley Posey and Jeffrey Todd, and her maternal grandparents, Deborah and Donnie Taylor, her siblings, Keyshawn Boards, Secret Posey, Latraveous Posey, Jordyn Kirk, Nzuri Posey, and CanTreya Posey. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
