BOWLING GREEN – Richard Alan Markham, age 65, of Bowling Green passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born on Friday, June 13, 1958 in Akron, Ohio to the late Richard Eldridge Markham and Barbara Ann (Nichols) Markham.
Richard was a self-made businessman that owned his own photography business in Bowling Green known as AllStar Photography. He had a natural ability to garner trust in the people he would meet, even at first meeting, and held integrity highest of all. Richard was a mentor and father figure to many. He was of the Christian faith and attended Hillvue Heights Church. He was a member of ToastMasters International, PPA (Professional Photographers Association), and a member of The Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73 F. & A.M. Above all of this, he was a dedicated family man.
He was often found spending time and joking with his wife, two boys and his adored grandchildren. He loved making lifetime memories that they will never forget. He was a grand master of the grill, dedicated to serving the perfect steak to anyone, as long as it was medium rare. Richard was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many that will be never forgotten.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 20 years, Sammye Helen (Nolen) Markham; his two sons, Richard Ryan Markham (Amy Markham) and Jared Anthony Markham (Jessa Markham); his adored grandchildren, Maxwell Richard Markham, Moxie Jo Markham, and Maverick Malone Markham; his sisters, Cynthia Crockett (Tom Crockett) and Ellen Lee Boone; and his best friend that was considered a brother, George L. Croft (Barbara Croft); his nephews, Christopher Crockett and William S. Boone Jr; his nieces, Faith Crockett, Ashley Boone Gilbow and a multitude of friends also survive.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour all at the funeral home.
Masonic Funeral Rites will be Tuesday evening at 6:45 p.m. There will be graveside service Thursday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Room in The Inn, or Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.