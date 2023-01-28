BOWLING GREEN – Richard Albert Elmer Heile, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Christian Care Health Center after a brief illness. Mr. Heile was born on December 15, 1928, in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Heile, his parents, Marcellus and Elizabeth Heile, his brother, Don Heile and his sister, Mary Martha Heile.
Mr. Heile is survived by his children, Dan Heile (Lisa) of Sandy, Utah, Jeff Heile (Cindy) of Louisville, Kentucky, Deedee Simon (Neal) of Lexington, Kentucky, and Doug Heile (Shelley) of Nashville, Tennessee. He leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren – Ben, Andrew, and Thomas Heile of Sandy, Utah; John Michael Heile of San Diego, California, Lauren Heile of Malibu California, Hannah Heile of Louisville, Kentucky and Isabella Bianconcini, of Louisville, Kentucky; Nathan Simon of Lexington, Kentucky, Alex Simon of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Melissa Simon of Louisville, Kentucky; Grant Heile and Griffin Heile of Nashville, Tennessee and ten great-grandchildren.
Mr. Heile was a graduate of Highland High School and attended Eastern Kentucky State College. He went to work at the family hay and grain business, and at the age of 22, was drafted into the Army, stationed in Germany. He married Lois Marie Schuster on September 6, 1958, at Nuptial High Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Cincinnati, Ohio.
After living in Reading, Ohio, the family moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1965 to a new job at Detrex Chemical Corporation where Mr. Heile rose to the head engineer position and eventually retired in 1990. Mr. Heile was a devout member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Heile liked using his hands for woodworking and gardening. He was very talented and with his engineering background, was a precise builder. Mr. Heile and family were members of Indian Hills Country Club where they enjoyed golf, tennis and swimming.
In retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Heile traveled extensively to places like Australia, Rome, Tahiti, and Fiji. When at home, Mr. and Mrs. Heile enjoyed their grandchildren.
A mass will be celebrated at Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4754 Smallhouse Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104, with interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, January 30th at J. C. Kirby and Son Funeral Home, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Christian Care Health Center.
